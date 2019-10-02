The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

J-K Juvenile Justice Committee submits report in SC; 114 children arrested since Aug 5

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Committee on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 144 juveniles, including children aged nine and 11, were arrested since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
After the curfew measures were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Article 370, the committee's report said that juveniles were arrested but no child is under illegal detention in the Valley.
The report mentioned that some of the children were released on the same day of arrest, while the rest were proceeded as juveniles in conflict with law under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2013.
The report of the Committee while citing the report submitted to it by the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, stated, "The State Machinery have been constantly upholding the rule of law and not a single juvenile in conflict with the law has been illegally detained."
"The specific allegations made in the petition have not been corroborated from the information received from the field formations. The individual cases where it is alleged that in violation of law the juveniles have been picked up by the Police and lodged in Police lock-ups have been found not factually correct," DGP report stated, said the Committee.
It said the DGP has refuted the media reports saying such reports generated with the intention to "malign police" and to create the story which may have an element of "sensationalism" and "imagined from thin air".
The committee while quoting DGP's report, stated, "It happens often that when minors/juveniles indulge in stone-pelting, they are momentarily held up on the spot and sent home. Some of these incidents are exaggerated beyond proportion."
The report of four-member Committee, headed by Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, was submitted to the Supreme Court's bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai, hearing matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court on September 20 had asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into and submit a report on the allegations of illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, raised in a PIL before the apex court.
The PIL was filed before the apex court by eminent child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly, and Professor Shanta Sinha, the first Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR).
The Committee said that it called for a report from Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Child Protection Society (JKCPS) about the status in the two observation homes in the Jammu and Kashmir - one in Harwan, Srinagar and the other in RS Pora, Jammu.
The committee annexed the reports of police and JKCPS without expressly endorsing or disputing their contents.
The petition filed in the apex court has stated that the Children in the Kashmir valley have been regularly detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:14 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by re

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:04 IST

Ram Temple will have SC/ST priests: Hindu Mahasabha chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani on Tuesday expressed confidence about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said members of SC/ST communities will be appointed as priests in the temple.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

Andhra govt to setup Senior Citizen Council

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to set up a State Senior Citizen Council consisting of minimum four senior citizens and it should meet government once in a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

MP honey trap case: Rajendra Kumar appointed as new SIT chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey trapping case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:58 IST

Rajasthan HC issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart over alleged FDI...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart on a petition filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy violations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

All relief efforts being made for people affected by Patna...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the flood relief camps set up at Krishna Memorial hall here and said that all relief efforts are being made for the affected people in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:42 IST

Congress declares second list of Maharashtra candidates, Chavan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 52 party candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and has fielded former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:41 IST

Research on 'mangal' in life instead of exploring life on Mars:...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday batted for 'mangal' or happiness in life over 'Mangal' (Mars), the planet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:41 IST

CBDT launches documentation identification number

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Documentation Identification Number (DIN) system of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come into existence from Tuesday with the generation of about 17,500 communications with DIN on the very first day, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Gadkari launches bamboo water bottle

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched bamboo bottles of 700 ml to 900 ml capacity made by a Tripura-based organisation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's principal still relevant today: Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are relevant even today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Air Vice Marshal DK Patnaik assumes command of College of Air Warfare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Vice Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik on Tuesday assumed command of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad.

Read More
iocl