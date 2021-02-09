J-K karate academy organises winter camp to hone skills

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): To hone the skills of Karate players, a two-day winter camp was organised by the National Dojo Karate Academy Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As sports activities resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown, the camp was held to hone the skills of Karate players so that they can compete in national and international sports events.

Jannat Showkat, who has been practising Karate for the past seven years said, "We have had to play several national and international tournaments in coming days and we are preparing ourselves for the matches below zero temperatures so that during winters we will not face any trouble."



The camp also aims to promote self-defense skills among girls in the Valley. "If one has the will and gets support, he or she can do anything. More girls should enrol themselves in Karate to protect themselves," Fiza Nisar said.

"It is challenging for us as the temperature is low here, but it doesn't matter at all if one has decided to pursue them, said Bilal Ahmad who is practising the sport.

Head coach Mujahid Yaqoob said the temperature is not an issue for sportsperson as people in Kashmir are used to winters. We are preparing our students for tough matches." (ANI)

