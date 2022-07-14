J-K: Kargil Victory Flame reaches Gulmarg in Baramulla

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): As part of events held throughout the Northern Command to celebrate the 23rd year of Kargil Victory and 51st Raising Day of Northern Command, Kargil Victory Flame reached Gulmarg Garrison on July 13, 2022, from Uri.

A reception ceremony was organized at the High Mast Tricolor Flag location. The ceremonial event to commemorate Kargil Victory Flame was held at High Mast Tricolor Flag location in the morning on Thursday.



As part of the event, a Victory March was organized from the entry point of Gulmarg to the event location, wherein serving soldiers, CAPFT personnel, Veterans, NCC Cadets of AGS Ziran, Students of Butapathri, and citizens including visiting tourists participated in huge numbers with patriotic fervour.

The flame exchanged hands during the victory march to showcase the unity in victory. A display was organized on the occasion in the form of a spirited Khukuri Dance performance, pipe band performance, and jazz performance by troops of ex-Gulmarg Battalion.

This event witnessed wholehearted participation by everyone and proved a tribute and recognition for the sacrifice and spirit of the war heroes of the Kargil War, who laid their lives while maintaining the sanctity of the borders of our nation. (ANI)

