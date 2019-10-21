J-K: Kathua DC visits border villages to assess damages caused by cross border firing

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): District Deputy Commissioner (DC) O P Bhagat on Sunday conducted an extensive tour of border villages covering Pansar and Manyari under Hiranagar subdivision to assess the damages caused due to cross border firing.

At village Manyari, the DC visited the damaged house of one family belonging to the nomadic community and assured them of every possible help from the District Administration.

Emphasising the importance of bunkers, the DC said that the lives of the family members were saved as they took timely refuge in the bunker.

The DC was apprised that a team has already evaluated the damage caused in the cross border firing pertaining to this family and all possible help will be given to them from the Red Cross Society as well.

At Pansar, the DC asked the Sericulture, Horticulture and Agriculture Department to suggest ways for plantation on the retrieved State land.

While the Sericulture Department was asked to submit the project of cocoon production or processing, the Horticulture Department was asked to develop the fruit plant nursery.

Moreover, the Social Forestry was asked to plant trees that can be utilised as cash crops for the proper utilisation of this land.

The DC also directed the Rural Development Department to use the water from the perennial source to develop water conservation and soil conservation projects.

Earlier in the day, he had a brief meeting with the BSF officers regarding the harvesting of crops along the border so that the interest of farmers can be protected.

This comes after heavy shelling by the Pakistan forces in the residential areas of the Manyari village in the border area of the Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, which inflicted heavy damage on the Indian side.

A house and a rice godown were destroyed in the firing, along with damages to two vehicles and cow shelters having 19 cattle and sheep inside.

Following this, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply by launching artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the attack, four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others injured. (ANI)

