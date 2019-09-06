J-K: Kathua residents express happiness on one moth completion of revoking of Article 370

Kathua residents living a peaceful life after the abrogation of Article 370
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:14 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): Residents of Kathua town in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed happiness over the completion of a month of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.
Speaking to ANI, a local named Suman Sharma said that the situation in the town is "quite peaceful" as "no protest" took place after the central government's decision.
"We have been staying here for last 70 years, the decision to abrogate art 370, has completely satisfied us, it's been a month now, the atmosphere is quite peaceful here, no protest has been taken place, normal life has not been disrupted at all," Sharma said.
Calling Article 370 as "biggest barrier" in the implementation of government schemes, she added, "Article 370 was the biggest barrier in the implementation of the central government schemes, acts and laws but now we are hopeful that we might be benefitted, in spite of living here for many years we were treated as outsiders, and I am thankful to the central government that we people also have an identity now."
Echoing similar sentiments, Naresh Kumar Sharma, another resident of Kathua said, "People from different communities such as Valmikies, ST, SCs have been living here for many years, but without proper jobs and this decision has come up as a blessing for them."
Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

