Updated: Jul 01, 2019 22:47 IST

Parliament approves extension of President's Rule in J-K, Shah...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday approved extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir with Home Minister Amit Shah talking of a "new approach" of the government in which it will work for winning the hearts people of the state and there will be no place for separatists