Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): A 'Kishtie race' was organised at the Wular lake here on Monday.
The race was held as a part of the Annual Wular Sports Festival, 2019.
The Annual Wular Sports Festival is a three-day event which started on June 29 and culminated today.
The festival was organized by the joint efforts of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir civil administration. (ANI)
J-K: Kishtie race organized at Wular lake
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:00 IST
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): A 'Kishtie race' was organised at the Wular lake here on Monday.