J-K: Kupwara police attaches properties of drugs pedlar

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Kupwara police on Friday attached properties of drug pedlar.
In a tweet today, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kupwara Police attached properties of a notorious drug peddler. A house at Karnah, Alto Vehicle and a plot of land at Budgam have been attached in case FIR No 2/2019."
Community members have appreciated police action against drug dealers in the area, the police added in a statement. (ANI)
Dec 20, 2019
