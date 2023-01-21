J-K L-G Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Kathua road accident.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kathua. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Directed district administration to provide the best possible treatment to injured," tweeted Sinha.

On Friday night, in a tragic road accident, five persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured at the Dhanu Parole village in Jammu & Kashmir's Billawar.



According to the police, the accident took place after the vehicle travelling from Koug to Dannu Parole fell into a deep gorge after rolling down at Sila. The accident initially killed four people and the fifth person succumbed to the injuries later.

The 15 injured persons have been taken to the Sub District Hospital in Billawar.

The deceased have been identified as Bantu, Hans Raj, Ajeet Singh, Amroo, and Kaku Ram.

The Billawar police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

