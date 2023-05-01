J-K: L-G Sinha hands over appointment letter to widow of Kashmiri Pandit killed in terror attack

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over an appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, the widow of Sanjay Sharma, a civilian killed in a terror attack.

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed in a terror attack in the Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 26, this year.

Governor Sinha also assured all possible assistance and support to the bereaved family while handing over the appointment letter to the widow at Raj Bhavan.

The slain civilian was a security guard at a bank, an official said.

Terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma while he was on his way to the local market at Achan in the Pulwama district.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Earlier this month, five jawans from the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army were killed in a ambush attack in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to an official statement, an army truck the jawans were travelling in caught fire after coming under fire from a group of 6-7 terrorists. (ANI)