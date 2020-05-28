J-K L-G's Advisor RR Bhatnagar relieved of duties till expiry of quarantine period

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, has been relieved of administrative duties till the expiry of his quarantine period.

"The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu today assigned the charge of departments under Advisor to LG RR Bhatnagar to Advisor to LG KK Sharma till Advisor Bhatnagar resumes office after the expiry of the quarantine period," a government order reads. (ANI)

