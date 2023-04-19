J-K : Landslide on Pahalgam-Chandanwari road, no casualties reported

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Wednesday which led to the blocking of a road, district officials informed.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"A landslide was caused by torrential rain which led to the blocking of the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari road which was later cleared by District administration Anantnag and Municipal council Pahalgam," an official said.



District authorities further informed that traffic has been restored on the route.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for five districts during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," the official statement said. (ANI)

