J-K: Langar committees gearing up to cater to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Langar committees in Udhampur are gearing up to cater to pilgrims ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that is slated to begin on July 1 this year.

Speaking to ANI, Raj Paul Sultan, president of one of the committees said, "We've been working for the last four to five to set up langars in the area. We want to finish the work as soon as possible."

Langar committees construct sheds at various points along the National Highway to provide facilities to pilgrims such as food, shelter and medical aid.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said officers are instructed to assist these committees in order to help pilgrims seamlessly complete their pilgrimage.

Langar committees are directed to establish washrooms for the yatris as well as set up boarding and lodging facilities, he said. Committees are also asked to install CCTV cameras and ensure security. "Our arrangements all foolproof," he added.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Earlier this week, sources said that over 1.10 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the annual Yatra. (ANI)

