J-K: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested says, DIG VK Birdi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General (DIG Central Kashmir) VK Birdi on Saturday said a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Security forces.

The terrorist identified as Nisar Dar was apprehended on Friday night.

Confirming about the incident to ANI, VK Birdi said, "Jammu Kashmir Police and security forces had received some information about a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist hiding in the region. So later we carried out a search operation in which we were able to apprehend him. In the month of November, he had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan village of Ganderbal district."

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiyaz Hussain had tweeted, "Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes." (ANI)