J-K: LeT commander killed in Anantnag encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police on Saturday.

According to the police, the LeT commander has been identified as Nisar Dar.



The internet has also been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures, said the police.

As per the police, the encounter broke out early in the day between the security forces and the terrorists, and a search is still going on in the Sirhama area of Anantnag.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

