J-K: LeT commander killed in Bandipora encounter

Bandipora (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): One of the terrorists who was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Bandipora, has been identified as a Pakistani national and commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist has been identified as Talha.

Kashmir Zone Police said, "One of the terrorists has been identified as Pakistani named Talha. He was operating as commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Incriminating materials including goods bearing Pakistani marks recovered. He was involved in terror crimes."

Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora on Monday.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. (ANI)