J-K: LeT module busted; 4 terrorists, 3 terror associates arrested

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Four terrorists and three terror associates were arrested after Handwara Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module here.

On the basis of specific information, the houses of Azad Ahmad Bhat (Shalpora Langate), Altaf Baba (Rafiabad Babagund) and Irshad Ahmad (Selikoot Uri) were raided on Thursday night.

"During search arms ammunition, and letter pads of proscribed outfit LeT were recovered and the three were arrested," police said in a statement.

During questioning, it came to surface that all the persons were working with LeT and motivating the youth of the area by providing them arms and ammunitions to join militancy. They further disclosed that they have provided arms and ammunitions to some youth who joined militant ranks recently and are operating with the jurisdiction of Handwara.

Following the input regarding the presence of terrorists in Gund Chogal village, Handwara Police, along with other security forces, launched a search operation on Friday.

During search operation, four terrorists of LeT were apprehended and arms and ammunition were recovered, including three AK-47, eight AK-47 magazines, 332 AK rounds, 12 hand grenades, three pistol, six pistol magzines, 24 pistol rounds and letter pad of the terror outfit, the statement said.



The apprehended terrorists have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohd Rafi Sheikh and Burhan Mushtaq Wani.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Police Station Handwara.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

