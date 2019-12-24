J-K: LeT terrorist arrested with arms and ammunition in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested on Sunday here with arms and ammunition, police said.

"On specific inputs, a raid was conducted. A man associated with LeT was arrested with arms and ammunition. We are investigating further. He was recently active," Senior Superintendent of Police, Javid Iqbal Mir told reporters here.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

