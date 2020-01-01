J-K: LeT terrorist associate arrested in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A terrorist associate named Rayees Lone linked to proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group has been arrested in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that the arrested person was involved in supporting and assisting active terrorists in the area.

"Police in Ganderbal arrested a terrorist associate Rayees Lone linked to proscribed LeT outfit. Police Investigation reveals his involvement in supporting and assisting active terrorists operating in the area. A case has been registered," police said. (ANI)

