J-K: LeT terrorist killed in Ganderbal encounter

Ganderbal (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Terrorist who was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Ganderbal on Tuesday, has been identified as Pakistani national and was affiliated with terror outfit Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Kashmir Zone Police said, "Ganderbal encounter update - Killed terrorist has been identified as Pakistani namely Khalid also known as Zebran. Affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Arms & ammunition recovered. Involved in terror crimes. Search continues."

This comes a day after two terrorists, linked to the LeT, were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. (ANI)

