Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized Salim Parrey, a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)