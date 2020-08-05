J-K LG approves creation of Block Development Fund on pattern of Constituency Development Fund

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday approved the creation of Block Development Fund on the pattern of Constituency Development Fund, J-K Principal Secretary Power and Information Rohit Kansal said.

He said that Rs 25 lakhs each to be placed at the disposal of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairpersons to be used for local block development works.

"Lieutenant Governor approves creation of Block Development Fund on the pattern of Constituency Development Fund. Rs 25 lakhs each to be placed at the disposal of BDC Chairpersons to be used for local block development works. Works to be identified by BDC Chairpersons as per local priorities," Rohit tweeted. (ANI)

