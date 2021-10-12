J-K: LG condoles death of 5 army personnel who lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condoled the death of five army personnel who lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector and said that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice to the motherland.



"I salute the martyrdom of our brave five army personnel JCO, Nb Sub Jaswinder Singh, Nk Mandeep Singh, Sep Gajjan Singh, Sep Vaisakh H, Sep Saraj Singh during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district. The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice to the motherland. My deepest condolences to the families of martyrs," the Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in the morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives.

"An encounter is going on between Army troops and terrorists in the Poonch area around 2 kilometres from the site where a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. Army personnel is injured in this encounter," said the Indian Army sources. (ANI)

