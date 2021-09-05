J-K LG distributes sanction letters for farm machinery among farmers to make them self-reliant

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday distributed sanction letters of farm machinery among farmers and launched an organic certification website of the agriculture department as part of government efforts to make them Aatma Nirbhar or self-reliant.

"Providing machinery is an important step towards Aatma Nirbhar farmers," said LG Manoj Sinha

The step has been taken by the government to help farmers in farming and use new technologies to get more production in agriculture.

This machinery including tractors, tillers, cutters, etc for 1050 panchayats will attract the younger generation towards the farming sector. Farmers were using labor for farming work earlier but these machines change the concept of farming and make farming easier.

"These machines that we will receive from the government will be helpful to us. Earlier we used to plough our farm but now we have tractors for it. We also faced irrigation problem but now we have motors installed. Our time and labor will be saved. The department will provide us subsidies for the equipment and tractors," said a farmer from Pulwama.



"Today handed over sanction letters for 100 tractors to the farmers and 1035 threshers for Panchayats at Agricultural Complex, Lal Mandi. Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and horticulture sectors are key drivers of economic growth," tweeted the office of LG J&K.



"Mechanization of farming will further lead to sweeping changes and help farmers produce more. We have ensured efficient use of seed technologies, high-density plantation, nutrient management, and widespread adoption of integrated dairy farming schemes to make Jammu and Kashmir an agricultural powerhouse," said Manoj Sinha at the event.

"Jammu and Kashmir has started online organic certification to facilitate registration and ensure growth in organic farming. The farmers adopting cash crops have witnessed a steady increase in farm income," he further stated.

"The government is committed to providing facilities like cold storage, market linkages, and food processing units to transform the agriculture sector," LG said.



The organic certification website was also launched on this occasion to promote organic vegetables of Kashmir online. The website gives a road map for public perception and upgrades farm power available in Agriculture Department Kashmir. People can now get information through a website about organic vegetables in Kashmir. (ANI)

