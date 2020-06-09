J-K LG expresses grief over death of Congress sarpanch

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu has expressed grief over the death of Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district.

The LG called the incident a cowardly act and said that those behind the killing are the enemies of humanity. "The attack on any public representative is an attack on the democratic setup," he said.

Murmu has asked the authorities to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Pandita was shot dead by unidentified terrorists on Monday and was cremated in Jammu earlier today. (ANI)

