J-K LG inaugurates multi-sports indoor complex in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated a multi-sports indoor complex, Hockey and Rugby field in Srinagar on Sunday in a bid to boost sports infrastructure in Kashmir Valley.

Local sports players were facing problems while playing games as there was no space here. However, the administration has taken an initiative to build an indoor sports complex in Srinagar following which players feel happy as they will be able to continue to practise during winters as well.

"This is a commendable step towards the development of sports infrastructure in the sports sector. The Government of India has taken many initiatives to boost the sports infrastructure here. There is no lack of talent here in the valley. Students and local players here should get training and mentoring and we will take more steps towards it," said LG Sinha while speaking to the reporters.

Hockey and Rugby players in the valley also face issues in the absence of a separate ground or field.



"Our Rugby field is being inaugurated today and students here are very excited as now they will be able to play without any hindrance. It is an important step towards the development of sports in the valley. This will be very beneficial for everyone and especially for girls as we do face problems while entering different grounds and fields," a local player told ANI.

Another sports player, Ishfaq told ANI, "Fields are being inaugurated here today and we feel very fortunate. Now that winters are arriving, students and local sports players will not face any issue as they will be able to play indoors. We are thankful to the Government. The youth here is very talented and passionate for sports so such projects should take place here."

The LG has also inaugurated a hockey and Rugby field for the players and students to provide them with better facilities and practice these games. Local players and coaches appreciated this step taken by the government.

"I am from Elite Volleyball Cub. An indoor sports complex is being inaugurated here today and we are really thankful to the government as we were unable to play during rainy days and winter season. It would be very beneficial for us," said Aasia, a student.

Mohammad Iqbal, Jammu and Kashmir sports council official told ANI that today's event will be historical as synthetic fields of Hockey and Rugby are being inaugurated here in order to promote sports in the valley. (ANI)

