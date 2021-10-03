J-K LG inaugurates retreat ceremony in RS Pura along Indo-Pak border

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated a retreat ceremony along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Suchetgarh village of RS Pura Sector.

Speaking at the event, Manoj Sinha said, "Our great nation believes in peaceful coexistence. Security forces are vigilantly protecting India's territorial integrity, effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighbouring country."

"The initiative of the Border Security Force (BSF) will give a push to tourism in the UT and put Suchetgarh on the global tourism map," he added.

Lt Governor observed that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of Border Security Force, India's first line of defence.

"I firmly believe that the expansion of the tourism industry to Suchetgarh will add prosperity to the region ushering in a new era of development. I also thank the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department for contributing to this initiative of national importance," the Lt Governor added.

Sinha paid homage to the brave hearts of security forces. "While the nation is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country," he added.

"The spirit with which our Border Security Force is guarding our border and protecting every inch of the land by putting their lives at stake, with the same spirit, Jammu and Kashmir government is making untiring efforts for inclusive growth and development of the Union Territory and transforming the lives of the people", the Lt Governor said.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and others were present at the event. (ANI)