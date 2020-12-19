J-K LG launches 'Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network' to rationalise Covid vaccine distribution

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a bid to rationalise Covid-19 vaccine flow and distribution across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the 'Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network' (eVIN) here at Raj Bhawan.

According to an official press release, advisor to Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and few other officials were among the attendees.

While highlighting some of the key features of eVIN, the Lt Governor was apprised that this web-based system consists of mobile and web-based application for cold chain handlers which embraces technology to effectively manage real-time stock inventory, maintenance of temperature at all levels of cold chain hence maintaining the potency of the vaccines.



This application also helps in accessing vaccine requirements, emergency management of vaccine logistics, route planning of vaccines, and stock reallocation, the release stated.

Twenty Vaccine Logistics and Cold Chain Managers (VCCMs) have been appointed in each district of the Union Territory while two project officers and one senior project officer are in place post-induction.

The release informed that the standardised stock and distribution registers have been dispersed across all districts along with data entry both in eVIN and registers is underway.

Jammu and Kashmir is doing considerably well in India in Routine Immunization standing third in the country with 96 percent full immunization coverage for the year 2020-2021, data shared by NFHS 5 Survey recently published shows that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is among the first five best performing states in India, the release claimed.

Sinha also lauded the government officials for dealing with the ongoing pandemic situation: "The department has been braving the coronavirus pandemic and despite the difficult times, has been doing considerably well on several fronts." (ANI)

