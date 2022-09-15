J-K LG Manoj Sinha anguished by loss of life in Rajouri bus accident

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the loss of life after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri on Thursday.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance," the office of LG tweeted.





The Tehsildar of Manjakote, Javed Choudhary said, "Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district today morning."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a minibus on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident in Poonch. (ANI)

