J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing of two civilians in Pulwama, says perpetrators of attacks will be punished soon

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of two civilians by terrorists in Pulwama and assured that the perpetrators of the attacks will be punished soon.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha wrote, "I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Shah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Sinha, while expressing grief on the matter said that they will have to pay "a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians."

He said, "Perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be punished soon. We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and their ecosystem. They will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians. I urge people to speak in one voice and join hands in the fight against terror."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two non-local labourers, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama, has succumbed to injuries.



According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway.

The police, in a series of tweets, said, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started," tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The police further informed, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

