J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns terror attack on Sanjay Kumar Sharma

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama. He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively," the Lt Governor said.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma from Pulwama while on way to local market, said the Kashmir police.



He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was armed guard in his village. The area have been cordoned off, added the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30am.

"Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market alongwith his wife," DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

"We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible," he added.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

