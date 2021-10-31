J-K LG Manoj Sinha condoles demise of Army personnel who died in blast in Naushera sector, Rajouri

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of an officer and a sepoy who lost their lives in a mysterious blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Union Territory's Rajouri district.

He also wished for a speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the blast.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "My tributes to the undaunting courage of Army personnel Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh, who attained martyrdom while safeguarding India's territorial integrity in Nowshera sector. My deepest condolences to the families of martyrs and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured."

Yesterday, a mysterious blast took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which both the Army personnel were critically injured. They later succumbed to their injuries.



According to an official statement, Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Bihar and Sepoy Manjit Singh was a resident of Punjab.

Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment, PRO(Defence) Jammu informed.

The area has been cordoned off, Army said.

Earlier on October 11, five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector. (ANI)



