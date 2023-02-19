J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 33rd 'Police Public Mela' in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the 33rd 'Police Public Mela' in Gulshan Ground in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said, "It is a Mela where the Police and the Public come together and earnings from the Mela are being used for the welfare of the martyr families and those who get injured during the fight against militancy. The raffle draw in which many prizes like cars, bikes, and other items are being given is the main attraction of the Mela. A huge number of people participated in the Mela."



The local residents also expressed their happiness about the successful conduction of the mela.

"This is a good initiative taken by the police as this helps the Martyr families as well as artisans who have set up stalls in the Mela. A painting competition for children and a cultural program was also organized in the Mela," a resident said.

Notably, Police Public Mela was held in Gulshan Ground for the first time after COVID-19. (ANI)

