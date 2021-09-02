J-K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'Saath' initiative for women associated with SHGs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Rural Enterprises Acceleration Programme titled 'Saath' for Self Help Group (SHG) women on Wednesday.

"There are 48000 SHGs in Jammu and Kashmir. Four lakh women are connected to these SHGs. This Saath initiative will stress on mentoring and market linkages of products created by these women. It is our aim to create 11000 more SHGs in the coming year. This will transform the lives of these women and make them independent and strong in social and financial aspects," said LG Manoj Sinha on the initiative and expansion of SHGs. (ANI)

Syed Sherish Asgar, the Mission Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods mission said that the initiative was aimed at transforming the lives of rural women associated with Self Help Groups (SHG).

"Saath is aimed at accelerating livelihoods of rural women, associated with SHGs and which are doing small works. There is not much profit in their work and there is a lack of knowledge about marketing, packaging and branding. This initiative aims to teach women such skills and convert their businesses into Higher Order Enterprises," Asgar said.

Asgar said that initially, workshops will be held for 5000 women, out of which 500 will be selected for intensive training and further 100 will be selected for mentoring.

"We will create such business models and success stories that will serve as a role model for rural women. We will utilize our knowledge and skills to reach around 4 lakh women associated with SHGs" said Asgar.

Asgar said that training will be provided to women in ten different sectors including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Poultry, Handicraft, Handloom among other various sectors under which rural women are working.

The aim is to turn women into job-givers and produce further employment, as per Asgar.

Women from various SHGs were also invited to take part in the event.

"This event will start a new journey for us. It will connect thousands of sisters with us and enable them to think of a better future. Saath has given us the opportunity to interact with other women to know their thoughts, livelihoods and also know about several government schemes. Connecting with the Umeed scheme enabled me to start my own business related to curd, which is doing really well now," said a woman named Hamida.

A woman Taira added, "We are thankful for this Umeed scheme. Today is the program on Saath. These programs should happen and give awareness to more women. Me and my father have a shop thanks to the Umeed scheme. We are extremely thankful for this scheme and grateful to the Lt governor." (ANI)