J-K LG Manoj Sinha lauds BSF, says force made significant contributions to fighting terrorism

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Border Security Force has always served with a great commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for ordinary citizens, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Sinha today attended the passing out parade of 636 new recruits of Border Security Force at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of BSF in Udhampur.

In a series of tweets today, the office of Sinha wrote, "Today attended the passing out parade of 636 new recruits of Border Security Force at STC BSF, Udhampur. The country's first line of defence has made significant contributions in fighting terrorism and instability with valour and determination."



"BSF has always served with greater commitment to provide safe and secure environment for the ordinary citizens. It served the citizens of the border villages in times of crisis with selfless spirit and always facilitated participatory development and progress," Sinha's office said.

Sinha, after attending the parade, said at the event that the closest cooperation and coordination is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanate from outside our borders. "BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems is fully prepared to meet the challenges," he said.

Chief Guest of the Parade, Manoj Sinha was accompanied by Pardeep Katyal, Inspector General of STC, Udhampur. (ANI)



