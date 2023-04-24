J-K: LG Manoj Sinha participates in National Panchayati Raj Day, launches 'Mera Samba' Swachhta App

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday participated in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day at Palli village in Samba.

He conferred awards to the concerned awardees of UT Level Panchayat Awards and also launched the 'Mera Samba' Swachhta App for community participation and inaugurated 18 Nokia Smartpurs for Samba and six for Anantnag.

The Nation celebrates April 24 every year as National Panchayati Raj Day.

Addressing the event, LG Sinha said, "As powerful agents of Socio-Economic change and engines of rural development, panchayats are making a significant contribution to the nation building and empowering the citizens to meet the challenge of sustainable development."

"Collective efforts of the common man and panchayats are playing an important role in realizing big dreams of small villages of UT. By establishing and strengthening three-tier grassroots democracy in J-K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured rapid and inclusive development," he added.



LG urged public representatives to focus on Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Poorna Swaraj and remove developmental imbalances.

"I would urge all public representatives to give priority to the underprivileged to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Poorna Swaraj through Gram Swaraj. Our efforts should also focus on removing developmental imbalances," he said.

"Rural growth is the main pillar of the country's development and to achieve our objectives, gram panchayats will have to play a major role in the economic empowerment of all the citizens, ensuring benefits reaching the last mile and active participation in grassroots planning and execution", added LG Sinha.

Highlighting the benefits of the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj, LG said, "Devolution of funds, functions and functionaries and seamless coordination at each of the levels of the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj has given a tremendous boost to the aspirations of rural society."

"It is our firm resolve to make Panchayati Raj Institutions more powerful, efficient and effective," he added. (ANI)

