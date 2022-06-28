J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu.

He also chaired a review meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and other officials.

Speaking to media persons, LG Sinha said, "Baba Amarnath yatra will be starting soon and all the arrangements have been done. This yatra has been important to boost the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Lakhs of people are dependent on this yatra and all the people here are eagerly waiting for the yatra. All the security measures have been taken care of."

Earlier on Thursday, the LG also reviewed the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF, and others.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor.



The Lt Governor also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by Jammu and Kashmir police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers.

Notably, this year, the pilgrims can also avail of helicopter service directly from Srinagar for the yatra.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.

While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (ANI)

