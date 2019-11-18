Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The passing out parade of 1145 police constables of Jammu and Kashmir police was held in Ganderbal on Monday.
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh also attended that passing out parade.
A number of recruitment drives have been organised in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August.
Jammu and Kashmir officially became a Union Territory on October 31 after the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the region.
The Centre also bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)
J-K: LG Murmu attends passing out parade of constables in Ganderbal
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:52 IST
Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The passing out parade of 1145 police constables of Jammu and Kashmir police was held in Ganderbal on Monday.