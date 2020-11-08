J-K LG pays tribute to security personnel killed during operation against terrorists in Machil sector

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the security personnel who died in the line of duty on Sunday during an operation against terrorists in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

"The Lieutenant Governor saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The Nation will always remain indebted to brave hearts who have laid down their lives for providing a safe and secure environment to our people," said the official release.

As per the release, the Lieutenant Governor also offered his condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.



Earlier today, in a joint operation by Army and Border Security Force (BSF), security forces eliminated three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector, while two Indian soldiers were injured and three lost their lives in the line of action.

Among the three security personnel killed in the line of duty is a constable Sudip Kumar, whose name was earlier reported as Sudip Sarkar, confirmed BSF. Army sources informed that a Captain lost his life while the identity of the third personnel is yet to be known.

In the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site.

Till the last update, the operation was still in progress. (ANI)

