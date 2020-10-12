J-K LG reviews progress of recommendations made to business revival committee

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the progress of the recommendations made to the committee on Business Revival at the Civil Secretariat here.

As per a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the LG sought a detailed report on a host of financial and administrative measures recommended along with financial implications aimed at helping businesses.

"The business sector is the backbone of every economy and it is important that the government machinery lay special focus on its revival for the welfare of the people associated with it," Sinha was quoted in the statement.

He stressed on the effective implementation of the recommendations made by the Committee as per timelines set up by the government to improve the overall business environment in the union territory.



"He directed workshops for awareness of NPA and GEM on-boarding to be held in 20 districts for 10 days which shall be jointly organised by the Finance Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. He also called for extending support to small businesses, weavers, artisans by effecting purchases by government departments exclusively," the statement said.

On promoting skill development, LG Sinha directed the concerned officers to work out the skill development department calendar of events to promote skill development amongst the rural population at the grassroots.

"Buyer-seller meets will be organised by the industries and commerce department across the UT, especially export-oriented handicrafts, round the year. Buyer-seller meets shall be organised for encouraging participation of local industries in handicrafts and other allied sectors and for suppliers to cantonments. This will be a regular year-round feature," he added.

He further directed concerned officers to seek every option and opportunity to increase the production of apples, walnuts, and almonds through high-density plantations.

The meeting was attended by Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, and Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner of the Finance Department among several others. (ANI)

