J-K: LG sanctions establishments of 'Contingency Fund'

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.