Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has accorded sanction for the establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR-J&K said on Thursday.
"Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu under section 69 of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 accords sanction for establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of #JammuAndKashmir," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir said in a tweet. (ANI)
J-K: LG sanctions establishments of 'Contingency Fund'
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:32 IST
Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has accorded sanction for the establishment of "Contingency Fund" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR-J&K said on Thursday.