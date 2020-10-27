J-K LG says empowerment of youth is imperative for better future

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): The empowerment of youth is imperative for a better tomorrow and when we empower youth, we empower the future of the nation, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Sinha made these remarks during a meeting he chaired to discuss the modalities for the better implementation of the upcoming Youth Empowerment programme envisioned by the UT for Youth Engagement and Employment.

According to an official release, the Lt Governor observed that the youth of J&K are inherently talented. "The intended programme will prove to be an institutional mechanism for providing the necessary handholding and support to the youth to facilitate and nurture their capabilities," he added.



He asked the concerned officers to adopt the best global practices of youth engagement, besides involving business schools for case studies.

"Build an atmosphere of trust and positivity amongst the youth in the region. Identify gaps and be sensitive towards the problems and needs of the youth and resolve the same through various technological and knowledge-based interventions," he added.

The Lt Governor suggested incorporating the establishment of District Youth Centres in every District. He laid special emphasis on creating opportunities for youth through Skill-development, education, sports, employment, tourism, agriculture and allied sectors.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is predominantly young in terms of its population with almost 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 years, the release said.

The government is aiming to operate youth engagement programmes in the field of Sports, Livelihood generation, Recreation, Education, Counselling to effectively support and encourage young individuals to shape their future as per their aspirations, observed the Lt Governor. (ANI)

