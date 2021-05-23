J-K LG Sinha initiates setting up of 5-bedded COVID care centres at panchayats

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): In view of the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday urged the rural administration to initiate setting up of five-bedded COVID care centres, including one oxygen-supported bed, in every panchayat to provide immediate medical attention to the people.

"COVID-care centres to be equipped with requisite healthcare facilities, with each centre having one oxygen-Supported bed for immediate patient care, along with linkages with Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), besides availability of medicines and regular doctor's consultation," he said in a video message.

"Telemedicine facilities have also been made operational for the people. Along with the creation of basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at Panchayat level, we are also ramping up the pace of COVID testing and vaccination in rural areas", the Lt Governor added.

He has also sought active participation from various stakeholders to complement the government's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, the Lt Governor also urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, as well as ASHA, Anganwadi, ANM workers and voluntary organizations to play an active role in the effective implementation of COVID preventive measures in rural areas.



He said, "We can effectively tackle the challenge of this global pandemic through the active participation of all elected Panchayat representatives, Teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers, Village Health Committees and Voluntary Organizations working in the rural areas."

With the COVID situation gradually improving, Sinha said, "We are intensifying the vaccination drive across the UT. With 63 per cent of the total targeted population vaccinated till date, Jammu and Kashmir is ahead of many States/UTs of the country and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination".

Requesting the people of the UT to participate actively in both testing and vaccination campaigns to contain the spread of coronavirus, Sinha asked the COVID positive patients and those people who had similar symptoms to visit the community health workers and doctors immediately.

"Village Health Committees must ensure the availability of medicare facilities and patient care management in these centres. Training for ASHA, Anganwadi and ANM workers should also be ensured," he further ordered.

The Lt Governor prayed for good health and happy life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the public to follow the COVID protocol in letter and in spirit and to get themselves vaccinated.

"With collaborative efforts, I do believe we shall overcome this health crisis and take Jammu and Kashmir to the new height of progress and prosperity," the Lt Governor added. (ANI)

