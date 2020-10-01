J-K LG visits advocate Babar Qadri's residence, offers condolences to family

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the family of the advocate Babar Qadri who was shot dead in Srinagar.

Sinha expressed his condolences to Babar Qadri's father Mohammad Yaseen Qadri, his brother Zafar Qadri and assured them support from the government.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. I went to his home to meet the family and to extend my condolences. We have instructed the police to look into the matter immediately and take action as soon as possible because incidents like these require immediate action," Sinha told media persons here. (ANI)