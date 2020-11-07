J-K LG visits Andhra's Lord Balaji temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple here on Friday.



He participated in the "Nija Paada Seva" ritual. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy accompanied him and handed over Prasadam to Manoj Sinha.

While speaking to media after Darsan, Manoj Sinha said that "The COVID containment measures and cleanliness at Tirumala are good. I have come here multiple times, earlier. TTD has taken effective measures to prevent the spread of corona. I hope that we will get rid of COVID-19 with the blessings of the almighty." (ANI)

