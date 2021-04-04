J-K LG visits Covid positive Farooq Abdullah at hospital

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited SKIMS hospital to inquire about the well being and health condition of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah who had tested positive for COVID-19 and consequently admitted to the hospital yesterday.

An official statement from the hospital said that the "COVID-19 management team" briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the current health status of Farooq Abdullah, adding that, "Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and son of Farooq Abdullah also interacted with Lieutenant Governor and expressed satisfaction about the treatment and thanked the Governor for care and concern and personnel visit to enquire about the well being of his father."

"Manoj Sinha appreciated Director SKIMS and his COVID management team for the quick response and taking care of the former Chief Minister," the statement said.



Sinha took to Twitter saying that, "In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab's health and instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life."

"I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care," he added.

However, Omar Abdullah thankfully declined the offer upon his confidence in treatment at SKIMS.

"Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors and other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere and my father is getting the best possible care," he tweeted. (ANI)

