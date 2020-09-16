J-K LG visits Khanmoh, calls for public involvement in 'Participatory Planning'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Wednesday on visited Khanmoh in Srinagar and called for 'Participatory Planning' with effective public involvement.



Sinha visited the area on the occasion of Block Diwas and interacted with the public and obtained a first-hand assessment of socio-economic development and public issues. He also heard the demands of the public and assured time-bound redressal of issues.

"Lt Governor called for Participatory Planning with effective public involvement to prioritize developmental needs and strengthening PRIs. Called for universal coverage of beneficiary oriented schemes. He also distributed Certificates to beneficiaries on spot," a tweet from the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir said on Wednesday. (ANI)

