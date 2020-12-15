J-K LG visits Mubarak Mandi complex, inspects ongoing restoration and renovation works

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Mubarak Mandi complex here and took a first-hand appraisal of the status of conservation and restoration works being undertaken at the heritage complex.

The Lieutenant Governor took an extensive tour of various segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works of the heritage complex.

He was accompanied by Raghvendra Singh, Secretary/CEO Development of Museums, Union Ministry of Culture, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar.

According to an official release, Deepika Sharma, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society informed Sinha about the status of ongoing restoration work, besides several other important issues pertaining to the restoration of Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records, and important components.

Later, a high-level meeting was held at Raj Bhavan to discuss the restoration, preservation, and conservation of Mubarak Mandi Jammu.



A comprehensive plan for the preservation and restoration of heritage sites and places of historical importance has already been given in-principle approval during the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) for commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, read the release.

Mubarak Mandi Jammu, Shergarhi in Srinagar, both cultural heritages will be taken up for comprehensive conservation and restoration.

Sinha asked Secretary Culture, the Government of India to send a team of experts from the Ministry of Culture in the next 10 days, so that a comprehensive master plan for conservation and restoration, including lighting system, could be prepared for the heritage site.

The Lt Governor observed that some piecemeal restoration work has been done at Mubarak Mandi but this architectural heritage requires a comprehensive plan involving experts, conservationists, and round-the-clock monitoring to restore its glory in a time-bound manner.

It was informed that the lighting experts working in the cultural heritage sector will also visit Mubarak Mandi soon to prepare and execute a comprehensive plan for facade illumination. (ANI)

