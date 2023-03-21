J-K LG's advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates Tribal Youth Exchange programme in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday inaugurated the seven-day Tribal Youth Exchange Programme which aims to empower the tribal students by providing them with exposure to diverse cultures, education, and skills training across the country.

The programme is being organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and is sponsored by Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme is a step towards providing our tribal students with opportunities to explore new horizons, expand their knowledge and skills, and help them realize their full potential.



"The programme will open new doors in the life of tribal youth as it will acquaint them with diverse culture of this place and help them know different aspects of way of life here and its associated customs and rituals," he said.

Advisor further said that India is progressing rapidly and so are the Tribal communities that are integral to the development of the Nation.

"These programmes will expose our youth to technological and industrial advancements," he said.

While speaking on different aspects of the programme, Advisor Bhatnagar underlined that this exchange program will be vital for the personality development of the Tribal Youth as their understanding of life, legitimate career aspirations and other training needs for having employable skills can be enhanced.

He advised the organisers to include different kinds of activities like group discussions, guest lectures, field visits, painting competitions and other related activities in the program so that the participants are exposed and sensitised about different socio-economic and other diversities of our nation. (ANI)

