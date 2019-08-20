Students going to school in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo/ANI
J-K: Life on path to normalcy in Udhampur as schools, markets reopen

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:18 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): After lifting of restrictions imposed post the abrogation of Article 370, life limps back on track for the people of Udhampur here with educational institutions and markets opening.
"After the scrapping of Article 370, schools were closed for a few days. However, they were soon reopened. We also organised Independence day and everything is working fine," Sishu Vatika School Principal Shri Krishan told ANI.
He added that the environment in the region is getting better and several markets have also opened up.
"Students are taking all their classes and we are also carrying out seminars. The schools are functioning normally. Teachers are also counselling the students not to give heed to any rumours and focus on their studies," said Amit Sharma, a teacher at ML Higher Secondary School here.
The government had on Sunday said that as many as 190 primary schools would be re-opened in Srinagar alone and that it would ease and lift the restrictions in a phased manner in the state.
"Schools were closed just for 3-4 days on orders from the district magistrate. Schools reopened afterwards. Students and teachers are coming in full strength," said Ajay Vishist, principal of a government school in the region.
Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

