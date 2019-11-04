J-K: Local terrorist tasked with throwing grenades at busy markets, arrested in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a local terrorist in Sopore who was tasked to throw grenades at petrol pumps and busy markets, police said on Monday.

"Police had arrested a local terrorist two days back at Sopore who too was tasked to throw grenades in busy markets and petrol pumps. Return of normalcy and opening shops is unnerving the terrorists and their handlers across in Pakistan," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

Earlier today, a grenade attack took place in a Srinagar market, in which at least 15 civilians were injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

